Man Rescued from High Water

A man stuck in high water is rescued by Coshocton County Emergency Responders.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 66-year-old William Morrill, of Youngstown didn’t know where he was, but was stuck in high water in his vehicle for about an hour.

Dispatchers were able to ping his cell phone for a general location on State Route 715 near Township Road 423.

Authorities said the driver was still in the partially submerged vehicle when they arrived.

A sheriff’s deputy and a Walhonding Valley Fire Department firefighter entered the water and were able to retrieve Morrill.

He was transported to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.