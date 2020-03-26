Man Faces Charges Connected to Child Pornography Investigation

A Coshocton area man is facing charges related to a child pornography investigation.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 38-year-old Cory Durben has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The arrest came,Wednesday March 25, 2020, when the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants at two unrelated residents. Several electronic devices were seized at both residences.

The Sheriff’s Office said another male taken into custody during this investigation has been released.

The case remains under investigation.