Governor DeWine: COVID-19 Cases up to 867 and 15 Deaths

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.. It has been reported that there are 163 more cases of COVID-19. It brings the statewide total to 867 including one in Muskingum County, announced Thursday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is now at 15 in the buckeye state. The Ohio Department of Health reports that 223 hospitalizations and 91 people in intensive care units. Governor DeWine predicts the number of coronavirus cases won’t hit a peak until May 1st, which suggests its possible that “Stay At Home Order” could be extended. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said “we could be seeing 6000 to 8000 new cases in Ohio around the end of April and the beginning of May.”

