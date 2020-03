March 27

1973 — Minnesota pitcher Jim Perry became the first player to use the “10 and 5 rule” when he OK’d his own trade to the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Dan Fife and cash.

1986 — Major League Baseball’s Rules Committee voted to change the designated hitter rule for the World Series allowing a DH to be used in all games played in the American League home park. Since 1976 the DH had been used in all games in alternating years.