THURSDAY 3/26:

TODAY: Showers Late. Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 68°

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. Storm Possible. Warm. Low 52°

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Storm Possible. Warm. High 64°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly sunny across SE Ohio today, with mostly dry and warmer conditions. Rain chances will be possible late this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will be likely during the overnight, with the chance for a thunderstorm. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with lows in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers will linger into the day on Friday, with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures a touch cooler, as highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Friday.

More substantial rain will begin to move in Friday night into Saturday, as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday.

Rain chances will linger into the morning on Sunday, but we will begin to dry out Sunday afternoon into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we begin the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com