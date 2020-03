DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- Emily McCutcheon is our latest senior in the spotlight. McCutcheon is on the softball team at Philo High School.

Having played softball since she was six years old, McCutcheon is hoping to get a chance to play softball one final time for the Electrics.

Senior year is the one, McCutcheon has been waiting for, for a long time because of the high expectations the Electrics had coming into the season, after claiming a district title a year ago.