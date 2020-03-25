WHIZ Radio, Muskingum Co. Library hold virtual story time

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Are you looking for something to do with your kids? The Muskingum County Library Systems has found a new way to entertain them.

They’re holding virtual story time on Facebook as well as on WHIZ Radio.

Fiscal Officer and Interim Director Stacey Russell says reaching out to the public is part of the library’s mission.

“This is a time when our mission is critical. Part of our mission is connecting people with ideas, information and each other. And this is the time when everybody is being encouraged to distance themselves from others. So this is a way we could reach out online and then perhaps, through the radio for people who maybe don’t have connectivity to still have some story time, to still have some interactions. So all of our programming is moving that way in the next few weeks.”

Story times will be held on AM 1240 at 7 p.m. and on Z92 FM as well as at 8 p.m. on 103.7.

Russell says there are other resources available online.

“You can access our website and get a digital library card if you do not have one right now and download all kinds of books, movies and music. We also have resources for parents because we know that they have kids at home right now with them.”

For more information, go to their website.