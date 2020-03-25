Sheriff Lutz: Special Response Team Called to New Concord

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says his special response team was called to an incident in New Concord. The Sheriff says his office received a request from New Concord Police who were deal with a male who had threatened to take his own life to his mother. Lutz says the male would not respond to request to come out of the apartment. The special response team was able to bring the man outside It happened at the Concord Square Apartments off State Route 83. Sheriff Lutz says a mental evaluation of the subject was ordered. There were no injuries reported.

