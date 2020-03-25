Muskingum County Establishes Collection Point for Personal Protective Equipment

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis67

The Muskingum County Joint United Command is announcing the opening of a donation collection point in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The County is encouraging medical practices like dentists, elective surgery centers and veterinary clinics to donate Personal Protective Equipment to support first responders and critical operations occurring in response to COVID19. A collection point has been established at the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency at 2215 Adamsville Road. The hours of operations are Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Please call before arriving. Among the items wanted…unopened boxes of N95 or P100 masks, Surgical or Dust masks, Nitrile Gloves, Tyveck suits or gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Sheriff Lutz: Special Response Team Called to New Concord

George Hiotis

Governor DeWine: 10 Coronavirus Deaths in Ohio

George Hiotis

Licking County reports 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Carolyn Fleegle