Licking County reports 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio--The Licking County Health Department (LCHD) is reporting a total of five positive test results for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Licking County residents. The new confirmed cases include a 30-year-old female, a 51-year-old female and a 19-year-old female. LCHD previously reported two cases; a 27-year-old female, and a 58-year-old female.

The health department is continuing to conduct contact tracing to identify individuals who may have had a prolong close contact with these confirmed cases. If determined to be a close contact, LCHD is ordering a 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure and asking those contacts to monitor their temperature and report any symptoms to the health department.

To protect the privacy of these individuals during this time of illness, LCHD will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to these cases, or anyone determined to be close contacts.



There are 564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 8 reported deaths (as of Tuesday, March 24). Licking County now reports five confirmed cases of COVID-19.