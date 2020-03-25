WEDNESDAY 3/25:

TODAY: Early Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 58°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Chilly. Low 40°

THURSDAY: Rain Showers Late. Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 68°

DISCUSSION:

An early shower chance will be with us, especially east of Zanesville. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but some sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s by the end of the afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will be around 40.

Warmer and more unsettled conditions will move in for the end of the week. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, along with the chance for showers late.

More rain moves in Thursday night into the day on Friday. Storms will be possible on Friday as well. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain chances, along with a storm chance will continue into the weekend, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Most of the region begins to dry out Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler by Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s, under partly sunny skies.

Have a Great Wednesday!

