Olympic torch relay postponed by Olympic postponement

Sports
Associated Press21

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic torch relay was postponed Tuesday because the Tokyo Games themselves were pushed back to 2021.

Organizers had planned to go ahead with the relay, starting Thursday, despite the spreading coronavirus pandemic. But shortly after the International Olympic Committee officially postponed the games, the president of the organizing committee said the relay would not go ahead.

“For the time being, the flame will be stored and displayed in Fukushima,” Yoshiro Mori said.

The relay was expected to start in northeastern Fukushima prefecture with no torch, no torchbearers and no public.

The flame arrived from Greece on March 12.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ex-St. John’s player dies at 49, reportedly of coronavirus

Associated Press

Sports announcers get creative as virus wipes out day job

Associated Press

New US Soccer leadership: Settling women’s lawsuit priority

Associated Press