Meet Ireland, changes for dog warden and adoption center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has put a hold on adoptions in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However — they’d like to introduce you to a hound mix they’ve had since January. Volunteer for the center says Ireland is a younger dog who has a loving personality.

“I would say Ireland would do great with kids — kind of more of an energy family that likes to walk. She likes to walk and seems to do very well with walking and so forth. Like I said, she’s a younger dog so she does have a little bit of energy to her.”

McQuaid says she came in as a stray and can be friendly with other dogs. Although you cannot currently adopt her, the center will allow potential adopters to visit with dogs.

Deputy Dog Warden Mason Gates says the building is closed to visitors but anyone can arrange a visit with Ireland.

“Officially, we’re not doing adoptions until the 6th but if you would still like to come and meet a dog — we — we can still set that up. We can do everything outside still.”

If you cannot get dog food during the outbreak, contact the Muskingum County Humane Officer.