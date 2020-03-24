Licking County reports 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19

NEWARK, Ohio— The Licking County Health Department (LCHD) is reporting the second positive test result for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Licking County resident. The individual is a 58-year-old female. LCHD is investigating the case and is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual who needs to take action.

To protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness, LCHD will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to this case.



LCHD infectious disease staff are following our department’s infectious disease investigation guidelines. They are regularly communicating with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as well as our other public health partners in the county to work as efficiently as possible to handle each case and their close contacts. LCHD staff has prepared for a pandemic through our Public Health Emergency Preparedness program.

There are 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 6 reported deaths (as of Monday, March 23). Licking County now reports 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.