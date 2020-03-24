Governor DeWine: Working Hard to Find Personal Protection Equipment

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily Coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus Tuesday afternoon. It was announced that there are now 564 cases of the virus and 8 deaths. The Governor says state officials are working hard to find the needed personal protection equipment like face masks, gowns and gloves. These products will be used for first responders and medical workers. DeWine said “we know it’s coming and our goal every single day is to prepare for that.” DeWine says “if our hospitals are overwhelmed, thousands of our fellow Ohioans do not get the care they need, they die because we don’t have the facilities to protect them.” The Governor says he shares President Donald Trump’s desire to remove public health orders, but distanced himself from Trump’s call for an Easter switch over. The Governor says right now experts are telling him that the coronavirus will not peak out here until May 1st. The Governor’s “Stay at Home Order” remains in effect until April 6th.

Please follow and like us: