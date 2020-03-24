AP Sportlight

March 30

1940 — Indiana routs Kansas 60-42 for the NCAA basketball championship.

1943 — Ken Sailors scores 16 points to lead Wyoming to a 56-43 victory over Georgetown in the NCAA basketball championship.

1981 — Sophomore guard Isiah Thomas scores 23 points to lead Indiana to a 63-50 victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball title.

1986 — Texas wins the women’s NCAA basketball title with a 97-81 victory over Southern California.

1987 — Keith Smart’s 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

1991 — Darryl Plandowski scores 1:57 into the third overtime to lift Northern Michigan to its first NCAA hockey title with an 8-7 victory over Boston University in the second-longest championship game ever.

1995 — Maine beats Michigan 4-3 in triple overtime, the longest hockey game in NCAA tournament history, to advance to the NCAA title game.

1997 — Betsy King, an LPGA Hall of Famer, overcomes a three-shot deficit over the last eight holes for her third Dinah Shore title.

2001 — Michael Phelps becomes the youngest American swimmer to set a world record, winning the 200-meter butterfly in the USA Swimming Championships in 1 minute, 54.92 seconds. Phelps, 15, breaks the record of 1:55.18 set by Olympic gold medalist Tom Malchow in June.

2003 — Martin Brodeur becomes the first NHL goalie with four 40-win seasons when New Jersey beats the New York Islanders 6-0.

2006 — Lorena Ochoa birdies her final hole to tie an LPGA major championship record at 10-under 62, giving her a four-shot lead over Michelle Wie in the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the first major of the year. Ochoa breaks the tournament record set by Mary Beth Zimmerman at Mission Hills in 1997. The 62 ties the record in a major set by Minea Blomqvist in the 2004 Women’s British Open at Sunningdale.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 53 points for his eighth 50-point performance of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers lose to Houston 107-104 in overtime.

2009 — Dwight Howard scores 22 points and grabs 18 rebounds in a 101-95 win over Miami 101-95 and passes Wilt Chamberlain as the youngest NBA player to reach 5,000 rebounds. Howard is 23; Chamberlain was 25 at the time.

2013 — Wichita State holds off Ohio State in the West Regional final to earn its first trip to the Final Four since 1965 with a 70-66 victory over the Buckeyes. The ninth-seeded Shockers are the fifth team seeded ninth or higher to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979, but the second in three years following 11th-seeded VCU’s improbable run in 2011.

2013 — Syracuse shuts down Marquette with a 55-39 win in the East regional final and reached the Final Four for the first time in a decade. The Golden Eagles’ 39 points are a record low for a team in an NCAA tournament regional final since the shot clock was introduced in 1986. The 94 combined points was also a record low for a regional final.

2013 — Animal Kingdom pulls away down the straight to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup for the first American victory in the world’s richest horse race since 2009.

2014 — Aaron Harrison makes a 3-pointer from about 24 feet with 2.3 seconds left to lift Kentucky to a 75-72 win over Michigan and the program’s 16th trip to the Final Four. Eighth-seeded Kentucky is the first all-freshman starting lineup to make the Final Four since the Fab Five at Michigan in 1992.

2014 — Shabazz Napier scores 17 of his 25 points in the second half, and UConn beats Michigan State 60-54 to return to the Final Four a year after the Huskies were barred from the NCAA tournament. The Huskies rally from a nine-point second-half deficit to become the first No. 7 seed to reach the Final Four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

March 31

1909 — Baseball’s National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.

1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL completes a two-game sweep of the WCHL’s Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry “Punch” Broadbent scores the goal.

1961 — The Pacific Coast League’s proposal to use a designated hitter for the pitcher is rejected by the Professional Baseball Rules Committee by a vote of 8-1.

1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight goals in the second period of a 10-2 win over the New York Islanders.

1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset by winning a 12-round split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.

1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under head coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.

1980 — Larry Holmes scores a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out John Tate in the 15th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Knoxville, Tenn.

1985 — Old Dominion beats Georgia 70-65 for the women’s NCAA basketball championship.

1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It’s the first overtime in the NCAA’s 10-year history.

1991 — Brett Hull scores his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.

1991 — Amy Alcott wins the Dinah Shore golf tournament with a record eight-shot victory over Dottie Mochrie.

1997 — Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss sensation, who claimed her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.

2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix’s 4-0 victory over Anaheim.

2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville stuns defending national champion Baylor in the regional semifinals, 82-81. It’s the end of a remarkable college career for Baylor’s Brittney Griner, a record-setting 6-foot-8 post player who ended up as the second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.

2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.

2013 — Louisville overcomes Kevin Ware’s gruesome injury and advances to the Final Four with a 85-63 win over Duke. Ware broke his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he landed awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot, breaking his leg in two places.

April 1

1920 — The Ottawa Senators defeat the Seattle Metropolitans 6-1 to capture the NHL Stanley Cup three games to two.

1938 — Joe Louis knocks out Harry Thomas in the fifth round in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title.

1940 — Gov. Herbert Lehman of New York signs the Dunnigal bill, which legalizes pari-mutuel wagering and outlaws bookmakers at the state’s racetracks.

1972 — The first collective players’ strike in major league history begins. It lasts 12 days and cancels 86 games.

1973 — Boston’s John Havlicek makes 24 field goals and finishes with 54 points, sending the Celtics past Atlanta 134-109 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

1984 — Southern California beats Tennessee 72-61 for the NCAA women’s basketball title.

1985 — Villanova shocks Georgetown with a 66-64 victory to win the NCAA basketball title. The Wildcats, led by Dwayne McClain’s 17 points, shot 79 percent, hitting 22 of 28 shots and making 22 of 27 free throws.

1989 — Jim McAllister of Glassboro State hits four home runs and drives in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.

1990 — Betsy King holds on for a two-stroke victory over Kathy Postlewait, taking the LPGA Dinah Shore tournament for the second time in four years.

1990 — Wisconsin wins its fifth NCAA hockey championship since 1973, 7-3 over Colgate.

1991 — Duke ends years of frustration with a 72-65 victory over Kansas for its first national title in five championship-game appearances and nine trips to the Final Four.

1992 — A week before the Stanley Cup playoffs are to begin, the NHL players strike for the first time in the league’s 75-year history.

1996 — Kentucky wins its first national title in 18 years with a 76-67 victory over Syracuse. Tony Delk, voted the outstanding player, finishes with 24 points and ties the championship game record with seven 3-pointers.

2000 — Michelle Kwan wins her third world title by pushing through all seven triple jumps. The triple toe-triple toe lifts Kwan above Russians Irina Slutskaya and last year’s champion, Maria Butyrskaya.

2002 — With Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter leading the way, Maryland wins its first national championship with a 64-52 victory over Indiana.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky plays Kentucky State in a baseball game on April Fools’ Day, and the result is no joke: EKU led 49-1 when the teams stop it after five innings. EKU began substituting during its 22-run first inning.

2010 — Dayton denies last year’s national champs another title, with the Flyers beating North Carolina 79-68 to win the NIT. Marcus Johnson scores 20 points and reserve guard Paul Williams adds 16 points for Dayton, which captures its third NIT title and first since 1968.

2011 — Jarome Iginla scores his second goal of the game with 5:03 left to reach 1,000 points and help Calgary rally to beat St. Louis 3-2.

2012 — Sun Young Yoo wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, earning her first major title after I.K. Kim misses a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation.

