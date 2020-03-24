Updated on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 55°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then occasional rain showers likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 43°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Occasional rain showers likely during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 61°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 65°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Lows around 46°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs around 64°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Lows around 48°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 70°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 44°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the mid-level disturbance has produced a weak surface area of low pressure in western Pennsylvania, however the entire system is continuing to move off to our east. Radar is showing that the majority of the rain showers are now out of Ohio, but cloudy skies are still being reported all the way back into Indiana. A surface high pressure that is a tad bit stronger than expected (but not by much) is currently entering Illinois.

As work our way into the evening hours, I am expecting that some of the clouds will begin to break a little bit, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies during the first part of the evening, and then partly cloudy skies during the overnight. However, the partly cloudy skies may be obscured by some fog that may develop tonight, especially north of I-70. I went ahead kept the low temperatures for tonight the same, at 30°. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure from eastern Colorado – “Colorado 1” – will finish organizing itself and will begin to move eastwards by sunrise on Tuesday.

“Colorado 1” will move into Springfield, MO by the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, and in doing so the mostly cloudy skies will likely return to our area (if they have not already done so by the mid-morning). In any case, I am expecting that our area of high pressure will move up into southwestern Ontario, allowing for the precipitation from “Colorado 1” to move towards our region. However, the high pressure’s expected course does appear to have changed a smidge, and instead of travelling due east as I had originally expected, it appears to be taking a slightly more northeast direction. In doing so, this will force “Colorado 1” to move into northern Tennessee/southern Kentucky during the evening hours on Tuesday, allowing for the bulk of the rain to stay south of I-70. For this reason, I went ahead and lowered the precipitation coverage probability down to 80% as I am not expecting that at any time will our entire region being seeing precipitation at the same time (100%).

The area of high pressure will move into upstate Maine and New Brunswick by the late morning hours. In doing so, it will allow for the low pressure to turn a bit to the northeast and enter into West Virginia. This will allow for some of the rain showers to move up the Ohio River on Wednesday Morning. This means that on Wednesday Morning, our eastern counties will have the better chances for seeing rain than the western counties. Nonetheless, the system will move out of our area by the early afternoon, and in doing so it will take most of the rain away with it.

Because I am not expecting as much rain in our region as I was this time last evening, I went ahead and lowered the rainfall amounts from around an inch to around a half inch.

I went ahead and gave Wednesday Night partly cloudy skies as I am expecting that another area of high pressure will be present over our region. This high pressure will not last long. However, the winds will be shifting late Wednesday Night as a cold front approaches from the west from an area of low pressure that will move across the northern Great Lakes Region.

This low pressure will drag the cold front towards us as we head into Thursday, however I am not expecting much in the way of rainfall for the daytime hours of Thursday. Isolated rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon on Thursday, but the bulk of the activity will not begin to arrive until the evening hours on Thursday. This is because the cold front will stall out as our next area of low pressure begins to develop out of Colorado – “Colorado 2”. This low pressure will latch onto the cold front and cause it stall out somewhere along or near the Ohio River. This will put us on the cool side of the stationary front, which will support a steady rain event rather than thunderstorms. This stationary front will remain in place as we head into the day Friday. The rain could be heavy at times, and this may lead to the possibility of a little bit of flooding in some spots. It is still too early to determine just how much rain will fall from Thursday Night through Friday Evening, but it may be similar to what we had last week.

A series of low pressure waves appear to move along the stationary front between Thursday Night and Friday Night, each one getting it’s start from the Plains, whilst “Colorado 2” remains nearly stationary in eastern Colorado.

The stationary front will lift over us on Friday Night as a warm front as “Colorado 2” begins to enter Oklahoma on Friday Night. “Colorado 2” will enter into Illinois by Saturday Morning, and this will result in the entire warm front to be moved into northern Ohio. Should things continue to look the way they are looking as of this afternoon, then it does appear that another round of rain shower and thunderstorms will be wanting to develop during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. For this reason, I have increased the precipitation coverage probability in our area up to 40% for Saturday.

The cold front looks as though it will push through on Saturday Night or very early Sunday Morning. I am expecting the cold front to make it’s passage in such a way that our high temperature for Sunday may very well be at midnight, thus I went ahead and lowered the high temperature for Sunday from 60° down to 56° – although, it is very possible that we may be in the upper 50s to lower-60s through most of Saturday Night.

By Sunday, “Colorado” will have moved eastwards and cooler air will move into the area, but because it is late-March, I am not expecting the temperatures to be as cool as the last time. By the time this week is over, it is very possible that an additional 1-2 inches of rain could fall. As of Sunday, 22 March, the monthly precipitation for March is at 4.47 inches (1.12 inches above average, but still far short of the record 9.89 inches set in 1964).

That’s your weather!

-Timmy