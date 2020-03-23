Zanesville City School Meal Program set for Friday/New Hours

The Zanesville City School District announced Monday that Governor Mike DeWine’s “Stay at Home Order” means that all district schools and now administrative offices are closed. Assistant Superintendent Steve Foreman says there will be limited personnel on school sites at any given time, so email is the preferred form of communication. Foreman also announced that the next meal distribution will take place this Friday. 2020 students may again pick food – in a drive up manner – at any Zanesville City School. There will also be an additional site at the War Veterans Park at the corner of Moxahala Avenue and Ontario Street next to the VFW Post 1058. The pick-up time is 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. Take home assignments can be dropped off at any school during the distribution.

