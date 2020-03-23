New Rules for Zanesville City Hall/City Council

Plans for Public Hearings and Council Meeting on Monday March 23, 2020 Agenda and Council Packet is available at www.COZ.org In consideration of the current national health emergency and to comply with State of Ohio Health Department Directives to protect the health, safety and welfare of all participants, the following will be implemented to keep meetings open to the public and accommodate public input, and limit the potential for exposure to infection. City Hall is currently closed to the public and locked. For the public to access any Council meetings, they will need to come to the front door of City Hall 401 Market Street to enter. For the Public Hearings starting at 6 PM, the door will be staffed to allow access from 5:45 PM until 6:15 PM. For the Council meeting at 7 PM, the door will be staffed from 6:35 PM until 7:05 PM for access. Council, Administration and City employees can use their access codes at any time. Please adhere to the following recommendations before attending and consider the alternative methods to communicate listed below. For public safety and following current health guidelines for Coronavirus Covid-19 – anyone with a fever >100.4, new or worsening cough, new or worsening shortness of breath, or anyone exposed to someone with these symptoms should avoid other people (not attend these meetings), and seek medical advice. To keep the meetings open, the three Public Hearings beginning at 6 PM and the Council meeting at 7 PM will be broadcast on the Public Access Cable Channel 1020. Local Media outlets may also provide a live feed on their website or social media pages. To listen to meetings by phone, dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642. For Public Hearings, a conference line will be established to allow all testimony for or against to be heard. Dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642. Callers will be prompted to mute their phone or remain quiet until comments are asked for during each hearing. For City Council meeting, a conference line will be established for the public. Dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642. To complete the required petition for the public to speak on a Resolution or Ordinance, go to www.COZ.org, click on Forms and Downloads, click on Council Forms and select 2018 Petition to Address Council. Complete the form and email to Council@COZ.org. For questions or assistance, call the Clerk of Council at 740-617-4875. During the meeting, when it is time to speak, the line will be opened to allow the petitioner 3 minutes to speak. All rules must be followed. Alternate Communication -In case technology fails, it is strongly encouraged to email comments (prior to 5 PM on Monday 3/23/2020) to the Clerk at Council@COZ.org for them to be provided to Council for review. Or contact any Council member to share your comments and they can represent you at the meeting. During the meeting, Council may vote to suspend or modify current rules to accommodate needs in this national emergency situation. Council will be encouraged to attend in person and take measures to reduce potential exposure. Administration may attend as needed to address issues or present information. For Council or Administration who are unable to attend in person, we will call you at the number you provide, to allow live two-way communication, to both hear and speak for deliberation, motions, and voting. I realize these changes are inconvenient, but I feel they can allow us to still conduct open meetings in the best way available and still comply with guidelines to reduce health risks. Thank you. Daniel M. Vincent President of Council T H E C I T Y O F T H E C I T Y O F Zanesville 401 Market Street • Zanesville, Ohio 43701 City Council • Phone (740) 617-4875 Key Points for Council Meetings Agenda and Council Packet is available at www.COZ.org Review health guidelines before attending For public safety and following current health guidelines for Coronavirus Covid-19 – anyone with a fever >100.4, new or worsening cough, new or worsening shortness of breath, or anyone exposed to someone with these symptoms should avoid other people (not attend these meetings), and seek medical advice. To access City Hall, come to the front door of City Hall at 401 Market Street 6:00, 6:10 & 6:15 PM Public Hearings a host will open door from 5:45 PM until 6:15 PM 7 PM Council meeting a host will open door from 6:35 PM until 7:05 PM Watch meeting on TV Public Access Cable Channel 1020 Local Media outlets may also provide a live feed on their website or social media pages Listen to meetings by phone, dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642 Public Comment to Council Email comments (prior to 5 PM on Monday 3/23/2020) to the Clerk at Council@COZ.org Contact a Council Person www.coz.org/city-departments/city-council Public Hearing Testimony- All testimony for or against is to be heard. Dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642. Callers will be prompted to mute their phone until comments are requested. For in-person testimony speakers will come to the podium. City Council meeting -dial 712-770-5505 and use access code 809642. A petition is required to address Council on a Resolution or Ordinance. Go to www.COZ.org, click on Forms and Downloads, Click on Council Forms, select 2018 Petition to Address Council. Complete the form and email to Council@COZ.org (prior to 5 PM on Monday 3/23/2020). To speak in person, complete the same form and submit to Clerk in Council Chambers by 6:45 PM. Forms are available in the rear of Council Chambers. For questions or assistance, call the Clerk of Council at 740-617-4875 Mon-Fri 8 AM – 5 PM

Please follow and like us: