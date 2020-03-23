Muskingum EMA: Zero Confirmed Coronavirus Cases/Donors Needed for Blood Donations

COVID-19 Local News Stories
The Muskingum County Emergency Management Command Center issued its Monday update. It reported that there are currently zero confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. The group announced that there is a severe blood shortage and healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on life saving blood. Officials are asking for you to donate blood this week. Testing for COVID19 is limited and must be ordered by a physician. If you have a fever, new cough or shortness of breath, call ahead before going in person to a health provider. Muskingum County Government is reminding the public that county offices are staffed and employees can assist by phone.

