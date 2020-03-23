Muskingum County Community Action Agency is Closed until Further Notice

Due to Covid 19, Muskingum Economic Opportunity Action Group Inc., The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County office closed at 4P.M. Friday March 20, 2020.

“Most Non-essential services have been ordered suspended by both our public and private sector funders according to CEO Steve Wilson”. Mr. Wilson also stated staff will have access to voice mail and e-mail while working from home and will be able to follow up to customers inquiries.

These measures have been put in place to limit contact between customers and staff. Please use the following numbers 740-453-5703 Ext 108 Utility Assistance, 740-454-1310 Ext113 Home Weatherization and Energy Conservation and 740-453-5703 Ext 118 Housing and Homeless Prevention if you have further questions.

The agency will still be processing essential HEAP utility assistance applications over the phone and making arrangements for customers to drop off documentation.

Mr. Wilson also noted that even though disconnections have been voluntarily suspended temporarily by all regulated and unregulated gas and electric utilities such as American Electric Power, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Guernsey Muskingum Electric Cooperative and The Energy Cooperative, he stressed the importance for customers to make every effort to keep their accounts current during the period when disconnections are suspended. This is not a free pass and ultimately the bill will come due. Mr. Wilson stated that they are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we will make every effort to provide essential services as our funding sources permit.