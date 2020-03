ZANESVILLE, OH – Muskingum County Auditor Debra J. Nye announced a new policy to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beginning on Tuesday, March 24th, all documents received in the mail or in the Auditor’s Office drop box will be processed on the next day’s business.

For any additional information, please contact the Muskingum County Auditor’s Office online at www.muskingumcountyauditor.org or call (740) 455-7109.