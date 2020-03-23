Amber Alert Issued

Authorities said a man with violent tendencies has abducted a 1-year-old in Logan, Ohio around Midnight Monday.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Steele Colt Estep. He’s a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 2-ft tall and weighs 40lbs. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt with bones on it.

He’s believe to have been taken by 29-year-old Storm Lightning Zeitler. He’s a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and possibly a grey jacket with a skull on the back.

Zeitler is driving a 1998 Ford Contour with Ohio plates HXN 4100. The plate is fictious and isn’t registered to the vehicle.

If you have any information into this case call 911 or 1-877-Amber-OH.