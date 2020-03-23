MONDAY 3/23:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy & Seasonal. High 51°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Colder. Low 34°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Late. Touch Warmer. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will be possible, especially this morning. Otherwise skies will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will struggle to warm much, with highs around 50.

We will be dry during the overnight, but clouds will continue to stick around. Temperatures will be much colder, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog will be possible as well, mainly after midnight into the morning on Tuesday.

Rain chances will return late on Tuesday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs in the mid 50s.

The chance for rain will be with us nearly everyday across SE Ohio over the next 7 days. Temperatures thankfully will be warmer than average through the same time frame, with many locations in the 60s by Thursday through the weekend.

Have a Great Monday!