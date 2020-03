The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says it has recovered the body of a missing Guernsey County teenager. Sheriff Jeffrey Padden announced Sunday morning that the body of 17-year-old Jack Roerich, of Freeport was discovered on Skullfork Road about three miles inside Harrison County. Paden says once the water receded, a bystander was able to see the very top of the roof of the truck submerged in high water. Roerich disappeared around 7:00 pm Friday.

