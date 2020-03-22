Harbor Freight to Donate Medical Supplies To Hospitals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- National chain Harbor Freight is donating its entire supply of protective equipment to in-need hospitals.

Any hospital with a 24 hour emergency room is eligible for the donation. The donation will consist of all N95 masks, face shield, and nitrile gloves.

If your hospital is in need all they need to do is go to Harbor Freight’s website and request the equipment with the name of your hospital, its address, and a taxpayer identification number. A voucher will be provided to all hospitals the company is able to help to pick up their equipment.

The company says that it cannot help every hospital, but it can donate as much as it can to those who need it.

You can find the application on their website, www.harborfreight.com.