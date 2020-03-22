Governor DeWine Issues Stay at Home Order

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Sunday announced that Ohio will be under a “Stay at Home Order.” During his daily briefing DeWine stated there is nothing in the order that has not already been asked to be done by Ohioans. The Governor says there will be exceptions like going to the grocery store, taking care of family members, wedding, funerals or going to the park. The Governor also announced that carry-out food will still be allowed during the effect of the order which stars at 11:59 pm Monday and runs until April 6th. You can find the full Governor Order at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The second part of the order talks about essential workers and businesses. He says these are the accepted businesses that are essential for us to continue to live. DeWine says “each business that stays open must follow good protocol in regard to health.”

Ohio Department of Health says there are 351 cases of COVID19 cases in 40 counties and there are 83 people hospitalized due to coronavirus. The state says there are 3 deaths in Ohio from COVID19.

Check out the full “Stay at Home Order” at whiznews.com/covid-19