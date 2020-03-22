Front Yard Light Show Aims to Comfort Community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An area man is showing his patriotic side by providing an American Flag themed light show in his front yard.

Light show technician Austin Lemmon says that the light show is meant to provide comfort to his community and neighbors in this trying time.

“So we decided to do something different for right now, like, for a tough time people are going through in a way. So we tried to spread happiness and put up a lot of lights for this year, during this time.”

The decorations were put up after Governor Dewine called for all American flag owning citizens to put up their flags as a show of patriotism.

“We spent about five hours setting up this display, me and Brady North helped with this one. And we just worked on it for a few days and got everything set up and people have been coming out the last two nights and seeing it… We plan on keeping it up for the next few days, maybe a week, we’re not for sure. Next few nights.”

Come to Lindbergh Avenue and see the light show for yourself in the next couple of nights.