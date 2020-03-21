Zanesville Museum of Art Rolls Out Online Features

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Museum of Art is creating and expanding online services to help those who are quarantined due to COVID-19.

Executive Director Laine Snyder says that the programs begin on Monday, and are varied.

“The building is closed right now but we want to assure the community that we’re still here for you. We’re gonna be launching a whole suite of online programs beginning Monday, March 23rd. You can always check our website and our Facebook page for more information, but we’re gonna be having classes like online art classes, did you know with me, which is gonna be interesting and we’re gonna be doing story times.”

All of the programs are un-timed and can be accessed on your own schedule.

“All of our classes are going to be accessible all day, all night, all times. So we’re taping them and we’ll have them available as resources on our web page. It’s as easy as going to ZanesvilleArt.Org and viewing our splash page, the first page that you see on our web page and clicking on any one of the blocks which takes you to those programs.”

All programs from the museum are free thanks to a grant by Century National Bank.