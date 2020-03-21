SEAT to Stop Collecting Fares for Self-Pay Passengers

SEAT will stop collecting fares as a step to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help those impacted economically

The No-Fares Collection is for self-pay public passengers only that are utilizing fixed route and demand response services

On Monday, March 23, 2020, SEAT will no longer be collecting fares on ALL Public Self Pay SEAT services. Also, SEAT highly encourages social distancing transit riders. These changes will be in effect until further notice.

South East Area Transit (SEAT) is taking recommended steps to protect passengers and employees from the spread of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 while continuing to provide fixed route and demand response service.

All of SEAT’s staff is taking preventive steps, including:

• Multiple daily cleanings on buses, the Transit Center, and offices with hospital grade disinfectant,

• Providing hand sanitizer to employees

• The Muskingum County Health Department has provided a hand cleaning station at the Transit Center for passengers to utilize.

• We are providing operators with needed protective gear.

SEAT is continuing to work with numerous organizations, including the Federal Transit Authority (FTA), US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Muskingum County Health Department, The Muskingum County Emergency Management, The Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Department of Transportation and The State of Ohio to take the proper steps needed to prevent the spread of germs.

We encourage staff and passengers to follow the CDC guidelines for germ prevention.

These tips include:

– avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth,

– cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– If no tissues are available, cough or sneeze in the crevice of your elbow,

– respect personal space,

– avoid shaking hands,

– wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the restroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing,

– If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

SEAT highly encourages to avoid if possible, interaction at the SEAT’s Transit Center, on vehicles and to please limit the number of people traveling with them to appointments

Please regularly check our SEAT’s Facebook page for updates.