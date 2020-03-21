Ohio Governor DeWine: Adult Day Services to Close

Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. He said the virus continues to infiltrate throughout the state. DeWine stated none of this is really a surprise. The Governor said “what we do today, tomorrow, will determine how many of us will die. It’s as simple as that.” DeWine issued a new order that will close adult day services for those with developmental disabilities. It will affect 26,000 Ohioans. The exception to the order involves settings that feature 10 or less people. The Governor also announced the latest death includes an 85-year-old man on Friday in Erie County. The state reports there are 247 cases of COVID19 that includes 3 deaths. The Coronavirus is now reported in 33 of Ohio’s 88 counties. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Muskingum County. There are two confirmed cases each in Coshocton and Belmont Counties and one confirmed case each in Licking and Tuscarawas Counties.

Please follow and like us: