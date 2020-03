The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-70 remain closed in Licking County — both ways — except for trucks. ODOT says the Eastbound lanes remain closed at State Route 79 due to high water. ODOT says they are currently letting truck traffic through in the Westbound lanes. The water is still too high for cars. Cars will continued to be detoured on the US 40 until the water goes down.

