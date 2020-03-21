Licking County Reports First Positive Test for Coronavirus

The Licking County Health Department (LCHD) is reporting the first positive test result for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Licking County resident. The individual is a 27-year-old female. LCHD is investigating if this case is considered community spread.
 
LCHD Health Commissioner, Joe Ebel wants to emphasize, “We will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness. LCHD is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual and needs to take action.” 
 
LCHD infectious disease staff are following our department’s infectious disease investigation guidelines.They are regularly communicating with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as well as our other public health partners in the county to work as efficiently as possible to handle each case and their close contacts. LCHD staff has prepared for a pandemic such as this though our Public Health Emergency Preparedness program.

