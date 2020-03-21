Genesis COVID-19 Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Genesis HealthCare System is offering an option for screening for COVID-19.

If community members think they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their doctor.



If they do not have a doctor or their doctor is not available, they can call the Genesis On-demand COVID-19 Virtual Screening Telemedicine Clinic at (740) 297-8610. They will speak to a healthcare provider who will screen them and give them further instructions. Patient registration will be required; co-pays will be waived. Testing will be ordered if appropriate.



Genesis On-demand COVID-19 Virtual Screening Telemedicine Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may adjust according to need. For questions after hours community members can call Genesis NurseLine at (740) 455-4949.