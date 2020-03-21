Fire Damages Home Saturday Morning

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Early Saturday morning a fire damaged a triplex home on Woodlawn Avenue.

There were no fatalities in the blaze. Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson says that the reaction by his squad kept the fire from doing more damage.

“From there the crews went into attack mode really quick due to the structure itself kind of getting to get to the fire. We backed down to defense mode, set up our aerial device, worked from the aerial device for quite some time, got the fire under control probably in about 45 minutes. We were able to go inside, take care of all the embers and make sure of all the hot spots inside the house.”

The fire is being responded to by a coalition of well doing entities.

“American Red Cross is on the scene to assist three families, five different individuals. Washington town- uh excuse me, South Zanesville was on the scene with us to assist, as well as Genesis community ambulance. No injuries by any firefighters or first responders.”

The fire was called in around 3:30 this morning and officials are still investigating its cause.