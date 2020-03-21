3 Ohio coronavirus deaths reported; 247 confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio health officials confirmed two more coronavirus deaths, raising the state total to three. Gov. Mike DeWine hinted that an announcement about more closures could occur Sunday. A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday.

___

CASES

The death of a 76-year-old attorney from the Toledo area and an 85-year-old man from Erie County were announced Friday by state and county health officials. The third death is that of a 91-year-old man from Cuyahoga County.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that 247 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and they range in age from of 1 to 91 years old. There are multiple people in hospital intensive care units, she said, while additional deaths are being investigated.

There were 169 confirmed cases on Friday. Fifty-eight people were hospitalized, some in critical condition, Acton said. There were 40 hospitalizations announced on Friday.

Acton said there are three coronavirus “hot spots” at nursing homes near Dayton, in Tuscarawas County and in Cleveland, but provided no additional details.

The Miami County Health Department said Saturday that 12 people at Koester Pavilion, a skilled-care facility in southwest Ohio, have tested positive for the virus. Tests are pending for another 20 people.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

___

CLOSING

DeWine said he has ordered the closing of day services serving more than 10 developmentally disabled people. More than 26,000 Ohioans use those services, which provide jobs, skills training and social opportunities, he said.

___

ELECTIVE SURGERIES

Two abortion clinics that remained opened after the state Health Department on Wednesday ordered the postponement of elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment have been ordered closed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

DeWine and Acton did not directly address questions about abortion clinics at Saturday’s briefing, deferring to Yost. Ohio’s Republican-controlled Legislature has continued to push for measures limiting and even banning abortions in the state.

___

CHARITY EFFORTS

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi says he will donate 100,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help feed children during the outbreak.

Philanthropic groups have created a fund to help social service organizations in the Cleveland area. The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Respond Fund has raised nearly $4 million thus far.

___

QUOTE

“What we do now will determine how many of us die. It’s as simple as that.” — Gov. Mike DeWine

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.