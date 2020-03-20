Zanesville Salvation Army Still Open Despite Speculation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Contrary to speculation the Zanesville Salvation Army is still open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Envoy of the chapter George Bates says that there is no reason to stay away from the organization, as they’re here to serve the community in time of crisis.

“There’s a lot of confusion, as far as the Salvation Army. I’m hearing reports that people think we’re closed, and all those things. I just wanted everybody to know that we are here. I wanna say we’re doing business as usual but that would be a bad statement because things have changed. We are here, we wanna serve our community.”, Bates said Friday morning.

As for the changes, Bates says that there are extra precautions to make the exchange of food safe.

“I mean this all got thrown on all of us, so it’s a change. I’m surprised they’ve done very well, they stand in line and haven’t had any problems. Our food pantry, the same thing, we come in we used to check ID’s now they just hold it up for us. We do it all through the door, we take the boxes out to them and they pick them up.”

If you’re able to volunteer for the Salvation Army they are accepting volunteers. Contact them at 740-452-8350.