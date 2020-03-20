Severe storms roar through Ohio; Thousands without power

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of people remained without power Friday after severe thunderstorms roared through Ohio, causing major flooding in some areas and knocking down trees across the state.

The storms that struck late Thursday and early Friday contained heavy rains and strong, gusty winds, officials said. More than three inches of rain fell in he Columbus area, while other regions saw 1 to 3 inches.

The subsequent flooding led to travel issues in some areas, such as washing away a bridge in Bellbrook and collapsing a portion of Route 79 in Licking County.

A Heath police officer had to be rescued Friday after a boat sank, while a 2-year-old girl in Newark was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after getting caught up in the high waters. Meanwhile, several neighborhoods in central Ohio were evacuated as a precaution and temporary shelters were set up in other areas.

Flood warnings and advisories remained in effect Friday afternoon for many areas.

Roughly 2,400 utility customers were without power Friday afternoon, mostly in Licking County.