Severe storms roar through Ohio; Thousands without power

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of people remained without power early Friday after severe thunderstorms roared through Ohio, causing flooding and knocking down trees across the state.

The storms that struck late Thursday and early Friday contained heavy rains and strong, gusty winds, officials said. The flooding led to travel issues in some areas, such as washing away a bridge in Bellbrook and collapsing a portion of Route 79 in Licking County, and some neighborhoods in Franklin County were evacuated as a precaution.

Flood warnings and advisories remained in effect Friday for many areas, but conditions were expected to improve as the day progressed.

Roughly 2,800 utility customers were without power late Friday morning, with the highest numbers reported in Delaware and Franklin counties.