ODOT: Roads Closed Due to Flooding

This video was taken by ODOT District 5 and shows flooding on State Route 79 between Heath and Rheinhart Road

submitted by: Teresa Stone Flooding around Muskingum County including the Clubview Apartments in Nashport and Adams Circle.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says there are a lot of roads closed due to the recent heavy rain.

Licking County: State Route 79 closed in both directions between Heath and Rheinhart – The road was split in half.

Coshocton County: State Route 715 closed between US 36 in Knox County and US 36 in Coshocton County.

State Route 16 is closed between Conesville and SR 60 in Muskingum County.

Guernsey County: State Route 821 is closed between SR 313 and SR 146 State Route 146 – Closed At Hickle road and betweenn SR 821 and Pleasant Road.

In Morgan County SR 669 is closed between SR 555 and Malta due to high water.

In addition to those closures, other routes may have lanes that are restricted due to high water. Motorists are reminded to never drive through flooded roadways; the water may be deeper than it looks. Roads will reopen to traffic once the water recedes.