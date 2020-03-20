Muskingum County Court Adjusting Hours

To keep our staff and the general public safe in our efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the Muskingum County Court will be adjusting our hours of operation to the public. The court will be closing at noon on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s the Court will resume normal business hours until further notice. The Court will be open to hear all criminal cases. Many non-essential cases will be postponed for the next 30 days. While we are closed, law offices are encouraged to file their pleadings via facsimile or contact the clerk’s office to obtain an email address to the appropriate assignment commissioner. The clerk’s office WILL be available by telephone on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s during normal business hours. We encourage everyone to pay their tickets, fines and/or court costs on our website at www.muskingumcountycourt.org to avoid public contact. We will continue to do our part to keep everyone safe during this time of emergency and will adjust hours of operation of the court as we see fit. Again, you can contact the clerk’s office Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at (740) 455-7138 with any questions or concerns.

Muskingum County Court Notice Regarding Coronavirus:

In response to several inquiries regarding the Court’s operational status to the Coronavirus, Muskingum County Court is continuing to hear cases at this time. The Court, however, is taking the following steps to lessen some of the risk posed by normal courthouse activities: • Court staff and visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing by staying six (6) feet apart from one another • Court staff will be working diligently to keep countertops, door handles and other surfaces sanitized to reduce the potential for transmission of the virus. • For the time being, the Clerk will accept documents for filing by facsimile. Please send your pleadings or other documents to (740) 455-7157. If you prefer to file via email, please contact the Clerk’s office at (740) 455-7138. • Pre-trial conferences will be conducted via telephone. We request attorneys to contact the Clerk’s office to provide telephone numbers where you can be reached. If your pre-trial is scheduled as MANDATORY, you will still be required to be present at Court. • The public is encouraged to visit our website at www.muskingumcountycourt.org to pay on fines/court costs. • Unless otherwise ordered, your attendance at all hearings and trials are required. In light of the public health emergency, the illness of a party, attorney, witness or victim, may be considered good cause for a continuance on a case-by-case basis. • To reduce the spread of virus, everyone entering the building will be screened at the lobby located on the first floor. Only those summoned to court as a party, witness, attorney or victim will have access to the court. Friends/family members that accompany them will not be permitted in the building without Judge’s approval.