Muskingum County Coronavirus Update: 0 Confirmed Cases/0 Under Investigation

Muskingum County COVID-19 Update:



(Consists of the following agencies: Health Department, Genesis Healthcare System, City & County Elected Officials,

Law Enforcement/EMS/Fire, Emergency Management, Red Cross, Food Pantries/Hot Meal Programs, Muskingum

Valley Health Centers, United Way, 211 Call Center)



Please be aware this situation is being followed consistently and is ever-changing.

Beginning

Friday to be consistent with the Ohio Department of Health, we are reporting the following:



• 0 Confirmed Cases in Muskingum County

• 0 Under Health Supervision: defined as individuals referred to the Ohio Department of

Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring period.

These individuals are not showing symptoms of illness.

For Muskingum County COVID-19 Updates follow: Muskingum County EMA & LEPC on

Facebook; Health Department website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus-disease;

communications by the Muskingum County Center for Seniors. Updates are posted daily at 4:30

p.m.

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-

427-5634) or the ODH website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The public hotline is available from 9:00

a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.