MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Friday that effective immediately, Mollies Rock Road will be closed between Mutton Ridge Rd and Blacksnake Rd for approximately 2 weeks.

The closure is just west of Mutton Ridge Rd on Mollies Rock Rd at a box culvert, which has been damaged by the heavy rains.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.