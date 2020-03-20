Kidzville Gets a Cleaning

The threat of Coronavirus has kids around the area out of the classroom. Though the weather hasn’t been ideal for going outdoors, one local business is making sure it’s safe if and when they do.

Power Kleen spent Friday morning at Kidzville at Riverside Park sanitizing the playground and pavilion with a mixture of hot water and chlorine based cleaning solution. The mixture removed mold and algae as well as disinfected the equipment.

“In the event that they do come down here and play after being kept inside so much with not having school and a lot of parents home from work. It is pretty important that it is already cleaned for them,” said Benjamin Baker from Power Kleen.

The crew from Power Kleen actually donated their services, which totals around four to five hours to complete the cleaning project.



“I also have kids. My crews has kids and they come down here too.So, apart from just doing it because it’s the right thing to do we want the community to be safe as well,” said Baker.

Power Kleen is also encouraging residents to visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/PowerKleenDHK/ and suggest locations they’d like to see cleaned around Zanesville.