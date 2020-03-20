Genesis HealthCare Changes Visitation Policy

Visitation restrictions at Genesis Hospital have been changed to no visitors allowed. The

exceptions are for patients at the end of life; disabled patients; labor and delivery patients are

limited to one person; after delivery while on the mother/baby unit, patients are limited to one

person over the age of 18. If that one person is the father, he may also stay the night.

Intermediate Care Nursery and pediatric patients (children age 17 and younger) may have both

parents or one person.

Please follow and like us: