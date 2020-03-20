Flash Flooding Leads to Emergency Response

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Flash flooding through the area this morning led to an emergency response in the county.

Director of the Emergency Management Agency Jeff Jadwin had a summary of the emergency, including road closures.

“This was a very rapid rise of the creeks and rivers. We have numerous roads that are currently closed. The sheriff’s department is helping with finding out what all roads are still closed. For your information we currently have four fire departments that have responded to Licking County with boats to assist with rescues”, Jadwin told reporters.

Jadwin warned against the dangers of driving through standing water. Jadwin also said that the crisis was not over, and could last into the weekend.

“This afternoon the national weather service says that we are going to get high winds and isolated storms. The water level that just started to recede a little bit will start to come back up and be mindful tonight that the wind increases we’re gonna see trees down, power lines down, and we wanna be very careful with people getting around that.”

If you find yourself in an emergency situation call 911 immediately.