If you were planning to go to the Mall this weekend to buy something…you can forget about that. Colony Square Mall Friday announced that it will be closing at the end of business today, It is the result of concern about the spread of the coronarivus. The United States Post Office, Dunham’s Sports, Jo-Ann Fabrics and National Tire and Battery will remain open. The Mall says to check its Facebook page for any updates.

