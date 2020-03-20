Chiefs agree with ex-Giants CB Hamilton on 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Friday, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week.

Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency. Fuller and Breeland in particular were crucial to a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that helped deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title since 1970.

The 27-year-old Hamilton was signed by the AFC West-rival Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Giants before the 2018 season. Hamilton played 13 games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury, then appeared in all 16 with a pair of starts last season.

