FRIDAY 3/20:

TODAY: Cloudy. Showers/Storms. Windy & Warm. High 71°

TONIGHT: Early Shower. Some Clearing. Breezy & Colder. Low 27°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Colder. High 43°

DISCUSSION:

Showers and storms will be with us as we end the work week, and will become scattered to few as the day progresses. It will be very windy as well, as a cold front begins to move through the region this afternoon into the first half of the overnight. Winds will be around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 40+ at times, especially this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will top off around 70, but this will occur during the early afternoon. Temperatures will begin to cool into the lower 60s by the end of the afternoon.

An early shower chance will linger into the evening, otherwise we will be much drier during the overnight. Skies will begin to see some clearing and it will remain fairly breezy, but not as strong as it was throughout this afternoon. Winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with a gust of 25 mph possible. It will also be much colder, with lows dropping into the upper 20s by early Saturday morning!

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, and it will be well below average, with highs in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be around average as we head into the second half of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny during the morning, but clouds and rain chances will return Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Rain chances will be with us for most of the new work week, along with above average temperatures across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Friday!

