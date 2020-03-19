Zanesville School District Prepares for Changed Lunch Date

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-

Zanesville School District teachers and administrators are working tirelessly to prepare take home breakfasts and lunches for their students.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Foreman is leading the way at Zanesville Middle School. He spoke to the necessity for the hard work.

“Now, we are gonna have lunches available but we’re gonna make them available tomorrow instead of the original Monday. We felt that it was imperative with the amount of people that reached out to us that said that they needed food. We thought it was imperative that we get that food to them sooner and not have them wait over the weekend.”, Foreman said Thursday afternoon.

Foreman also wanted to update on all of the available spots to pick up the food.

“So we are doing our distribution tomorrow, we changed the time we increased the time of distribution from ten to one and we’re going to be at every one of our Zanesville City Schools sites. So students are asked to please go to their schools in a drive-up manner. That will decrease the amount of contact that they have with each other. Every one of our buildings will be available from ten to one tomorrow and additionally we’re going to have a site at the War Veterans Park.”

The lunch drive is available to all students enrolled in the district.